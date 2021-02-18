Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $7.66 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $11,844.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.00361044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00080669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00083029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00083392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00176588 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.