Pundi X Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $314.41 million and approximately $173.07 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

