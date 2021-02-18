Punk Basic Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million (PUNK-BASIC)

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Punk Basic has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $41,224.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Punk Basic coin can currently be purchased for about $25,603.84 or 0.49764957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Punk Basic has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

About Punk Basic

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Punk Basic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Punk Basic using one of the exchanges listed above.

