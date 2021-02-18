PWR Coin (PWR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $420.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $370,905.44 and approximately $420.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.43 or 0.99888315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.41 or 0.00551695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.59 or 0.00883367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00263573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00153708 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003269 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

