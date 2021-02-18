Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 106,159 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Argo Group International worth $41,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,364,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.84). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

