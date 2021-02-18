Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279,802 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.02% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

