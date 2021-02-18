Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $42.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $42,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 380,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

