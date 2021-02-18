Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAHC stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.