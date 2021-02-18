Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 325,086 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3,265.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,086 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Amdocs worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amdocs by 21.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

