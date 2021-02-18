Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Realogy worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

