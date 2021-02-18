Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Issued By Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.57.

TSE AEM opened at C$78.28 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Insiders have sold a total of 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

