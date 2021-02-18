Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.