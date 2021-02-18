Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

