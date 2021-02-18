Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for IAA, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NYSE:IAA opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

