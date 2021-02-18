Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

