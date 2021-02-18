Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Issued By William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

