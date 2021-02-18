Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

