Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

BYD stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.