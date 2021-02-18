Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diodes in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIOD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Diodes stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $121,069.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,782 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

