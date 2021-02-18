Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Boosted by KeyCorp

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $142.89 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

