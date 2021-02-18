Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $59.33 on Thursday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in IAA by 358.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $281,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

