Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for J2 Global, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J2 Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 15,041.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in J2 Global by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

