Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Reduced by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

JELD stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

