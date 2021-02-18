Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Growth Properties LLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

