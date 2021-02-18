Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAA, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE IAA opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

