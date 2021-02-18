Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 5.1%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.01 and last traded at $137.23. 868,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 503,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

