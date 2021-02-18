Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

