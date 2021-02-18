Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.76.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

