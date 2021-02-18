QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of QCR worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QCR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

