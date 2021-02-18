qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Reaches $5.58 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One qiibee coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. qiibee has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1,986.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00373715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00059669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00079609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00432988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00174865 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

