QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.50

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.50 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 311.70 ($4.07). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 306.80 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,501,518 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89.

In related news, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Insiders purchased 14,246 shares of company stock worth $4,401,689 in the last 90 days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

