Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $11.32. Qiwi shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 603,647 shares traded.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Analysts expect that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Qiwi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

