Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $677.03 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00013489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $679.32 million and $677.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,170,804 coins and its circulating supply is 98,137,001 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

