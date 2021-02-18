Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.42 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Quant has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $536.32 million and $14.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $44.42 or 0.00085327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

