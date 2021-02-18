Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PWR opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

