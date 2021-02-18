Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

