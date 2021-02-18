Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2,799.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $121.85 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

