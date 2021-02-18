QunQun Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $371,480.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.