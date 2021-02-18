Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QUOT stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,256. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

