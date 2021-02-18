Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Up 6.4%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 72,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 728,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

