Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.