Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

