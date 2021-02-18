RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. RADCOM updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,971. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get RADCOM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.