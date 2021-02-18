RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.60

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $12.65. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 33,886 shares.

RDCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $158.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

