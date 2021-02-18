Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $893.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

