Radius Health (RDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $893.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.18.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

