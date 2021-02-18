Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 7,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The stock has a market cap of $596.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 219.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rafael during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rafael by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

