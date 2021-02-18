Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Up 217.2% Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 217.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $24,837.49 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00411808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00059100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00081955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00417746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

