Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 41,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $67,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

