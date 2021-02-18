Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 495,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 47.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $501,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

